Parents who have children from different marriages will be able to apply for a deferral in “Reserve+”

Parents with many children will be able to apply for a deferment through the "Reserve+" application, regardless of marital status. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is starting beta testing of this function.

This was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

Previously, parents with many children could only apply for a deferral online if they had three or more children from the same marriage. Now, all children under the age of 18 will be considered during the review, regardless of whether they were born in a valid marriage or not.

Separately, the system will automatically check whether there are alimony debts in the Unified Register of Debtors. If the data in the registers is outdated or there is alimony debt exceeding the amount of three monthsʼ payments, a deferral will not be granted.

Parents with many children who do not yet have a deferral can participate in testing the new feature and:

have three or more children under the age of 18 – all children are taken into account, regardless of marital status;

are not debtors of alimony payments – that is, they have no debt or the debt does not exceed the amount of payments for three months;

the fatherʼs details (full name, date of birth, tax number) are correctly entered in state registers;

children must be born in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense noted that at the first stage, the service will be available only to users from the list of beta testers. After testing is complete, the function will become available in "Reserve+" for all parents with many children.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.