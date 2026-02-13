Russia blocks website of “I Want to Return” project, which published data on dead and wounded Russian soldiers

“Roskomnadzor” blocked the website of the "I Want to Return" project in the Russian Federation, which published data on the losses of Russian army personnel.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which created this website.

Information is available there about more than 156 000 dead and 96 000 wounded Russian soldiers — their names and surnames, badge and military unit numbers, diagnoses, and dates of injuries or death.

The project was launched in January of this year, and a month later Russia began banning it on its territory. The Headquarters says that, despite the blocking of the site, hundreds of users from Russia view the loss database every day, but now with a VPN.

"The Russian authorities are afraid to show their own society the real consequences of the war against Ukraine. But everyone who visits the website ʼI Want to Returnʼ realizes the true price of the full-scale invasion launched by Putin," the Coordination Headquarters emphasizes.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100 000. Moreover, less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

