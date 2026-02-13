Poland approves amnesty for Poles fighting for Ukraine

The Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament) has passed a bill exempting Poles fighting on the side of Ukraine from liability.

This is reported by Polskie Radio 24.

The decision was almost unanimous: 406 MPs voted for the bill, 19 abstained, and four opposed.

In general, Polish law prohibits citizens from fighting on the side of another state — it is punishable by imprisonment from three months to 5 years. However, now those who fight on the side of Ukraine will be exempted from punishment. This also applies to those Poles who have already been convicted.

The amnesty will cover the period from April 6, 2014, when the first fighting in the Donetsk region began. It is currently unknown exactly how many Polish volunteers fought on the side of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.