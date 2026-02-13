In the war against Ukraine, the Russian army lost 800 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russians also lost five tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, one air defense system, 1,239 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 16 missiles, and 127 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026, when President Volodymyr Zelensky said 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers had died. But there are also a large number of people who are considered missing.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky said that as of February 4, 2025, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and cities with a population of up to 100 000 people. Less than half of Russiaʼs population lives in such settlements.

