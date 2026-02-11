OpenAI fired a top manager who spoke out against the “adult mode” in ChatGPT

OpenAI has parted ways with one of its top security executives, Ryan Baermeister, after she was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague, shortly before criticizing an “adult mode” they want to add to ChatGPT.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Baermeister was fired in early January after being on leave. OpenAI told her the termination was related to her sexual discrimination against a male colleague.

"The accusations that I discriminated against anyone are completely false," Baermeister said in response to a request for comment.

OpenAI said Baermeister “made valuable contributions during her time at OpenAI, and her termination was not related to issues she raised during her time at the company”.

The release comes ahead of OpenAIʼs planned launch of an "adult mode" earlier this year, which will allow users to create erotic content in ChatGPT and have conversations on adult topics.

Baermeister was critical of the feature. Before her dismissal, she told colleagues that the mode would be harmful to users and complained about insufficient mechanisms to protect children.

OpenAI reported the “adult mode” in October. A month earlier, OpenAI announced that it would limit ChatGPT’s responses to users it considered underage. The decision came after a lawsuit from the family of a 16-year-old who committed suicide after several months of interacting with the chatbot.

