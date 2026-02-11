The Central Election Commission has named the newly elected MP from the “Servant of the People” party

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized former teacher and head of the Prosecutorsʼ Training Center Olesya Otradnova as an elected MP from the "Servant of the People" list.

This is stated in the CEC statement.

The commission made this decision after the previously elected MP Roman Kravets failed to provide the necessary documents. Kravets is called the administrator of the anonymous Telegram channel "Joker" in the media. He publicly refused the mandate and stated that he left for Israel due to vision problems.

According to the “Chesno” platform, Otradnova is a native of the city of Blagoveshchensk, Amur region (Russia). She is a teacher, and in 2015 she became deputy dean of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. From 2020 to 2025, she headed the Training Center for Prosecutors of Ukraine.

Recently, on February 3, the “Servant of the People” faction was joined by another deputy — Serhiy Karabuta, who replaced the deceased Oleksandr Kabanov.

