On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian military launched strikes on a number of important Russian military facilities. An oil refinery, fuel and equipment warehouses, and anti-aircraft complexes were under attack.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia was hit — a fire broke out at the enterprise, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, an “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system was hit near Tretyaki (Donetsk region), and a “Tor” anti-aircraft system was hit near Voskresenske (Kherson region).

A fuel depot was hit near Lobanovo (temporarily occupied Crimea). Also in the Zaporizhzhia region: Ukrainian military attacked a Russian equipment and machinery depot in the Balochky area, military equipment near Liubymivka, and positions of the Russian military center "Rubikon" in the Hulyaipole area.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on February 5 that during January 2026 they carried out a series of precision strikes on the “Kapustin Yar” test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, from where “Oreshnik” ballistic missiles are launched.

