On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian military launched strikes on a number of important Russian military facilities. An oil refinery, fuel and equipment warehouses, and anti-aircraft complexes were under attack.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In particular, the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia was hit — a fire broke out at the enterprise, the extent of the damage is being clarified.
In addition, an “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system was hit near Tretyaki (Donetsk region), and a “Tor” anti-aircraft system was hit near Voskresenske (Kherson region).
A fuel depot was hit near Lobanovo (temporarily occupied Crimea). Also in the Zaporizhzhia region: Ukrainian military attacked a Russian equipment and machinery depot in the Balochky area, military equipment near Liubymivka, and positions of the Russian military center "Rubikon" in the Hulyaipole area.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces reported on February 5 that during January 2026 they carried out a series of precision strikes on the “Kapustin Yar” test site in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, from where “Oreshnik” ballistic missiles are launched.
