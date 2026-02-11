News

Ukrainian military strikes on a number of important Russian military facilities — refineries, warehouses, and air defense systems were hit

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

On the night of February 11, the Ukrainian military launched strikes on a number of important Russian military facilities. An oil refinery, fuel and equipment warehouses, and anti-aircraft complexes were under attack.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Volgograd Oil Refinery in Russia was hit — a fire broke out at the enterprise, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, an “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system was hit near Tretyaki (Donetsk region), and a “Tor” anti-aircraft system was hit near Voskresenske (Kherson region).

A fuel depot was hit near Lobanovo (temporarily occupied Crimea). Also in the Zaporizhzhia region: Ukrainian military attacked a Russian equipment and machinery depot in the Balochky area, military equipment near Liubymivka, and positions of the Russian military center "Rubikon" in the Hulyaipole area.

