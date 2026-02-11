A nationwide minute of silence will be introduced in Ukraine — the Verkhovna Rada supported the project in the second reading

On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading a draft law No. 14144, which proposes to introduce a nationwide minute of silence.

This was reported by the press service of the parliament.

The decision was supported by 260 MPs.

The documentʼs goal is to remove technical barriers and officially allow cities and communities to use the national alert system to announce a minute of silence every day at 9 AM.

A provision was added to the second reading that every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 PM there will be a nationwide minute of silence and a "Light a Candle" event to honor the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933.

Currently, a minute of silence is held daily at 09:00 by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky. He signed this decree on March 16, 2022.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.