The Verkhovna Rada supported a deferment for military personnel who served under the “18-24” contract

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine generally supported a draft law No. 13574 on deferment for young people who served under a contract during martial law.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

243 MPs voted pro, 13 abstained, and no one voted contra.

The document applies to conscripts and reservists aged 18 to 25 who signed a one-year contract during martial law and have already been released from service. They can only join the service on their own with their own consent.

This is the second version of this project, the previous one failed in the vote on January 15. At that time, problems arose due to the amendment on depriving those who are studying at technical schools, colleges and universities from the age of 25 from the deferral. Some MPs complained that these norms have no direct relation to the declared topic.

After that, the Ministry of Defense finalized the draft law and resubmitted it for a vote on February 10.

What is known about "Contract 18-24"?

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization.

For a contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — UAH 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service.

Volunteers are guaranteed a monthly payment of up to UAH 120 000, and there are also additional payments for combat missions. The Ministry of Defense noted that in total, they will be able to earn up to UAH 2 million per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

In October 2025, this contract was expanded to all combat units of the Defense Forces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.