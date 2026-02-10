The Ministry of Defense has finalized the draft law on the postponement of the “18-24” contract, it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

The Ministry of Defense has finalized a draft law on the right to a one-year deferment from mobilization for military personnel who have completed their service under the "18-24" contract.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

"The Defense Ministry team, together with the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, has finalized the relevant draft law, which will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for a vote again this week," he noted.

The previous draft failed in a vote on January 15. At that time, problems arose due to the amendment on depriving those who are studying at technical schools, colleges, and universities from the age of 25 from the deferral. Some MPs complained that these norms had no direct relation to the declared topic.

What is known about "Contract 18-24"?

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization.

For a contract, you can receive a million hryvnias — 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service.

Volunteers are guaranteed a monthly payment of up to UAH 120 000, and there are also additional payments for combat missions. The Ministry of Defense noted that in total, they will be able to earn up to UAH 2 million per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

In October 2025, this contract was expanded to all combat units of the Defense Forces.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.