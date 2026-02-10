Ukraine ranked 104th in the Corruption Perceptions Index. This is better than last year

Transparency Internationalpublished the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2025 on February 10. Ukraine ranked 104th, scoring 36 points out of 100. Argentina and Belize ranked the same.
The top three are Denmark (89), Finland (88) and Singapore (87). At the bottom of the list are Venezuela (10), Somalia (9) and South Sudan (9).
Compared to 2024, Ukraine improved its performance by one point and one place in the list. In 2024, Ukraine lost one point in the Index, so it is currently at the same level as in 2023.
In its regional report on Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Transparency International highlights Ukraine as an example that despite challenges, change can be achieved if civic space and independent institutions are protected.
“In Ukraine, sustained pressure from NGOs, the public, and journalists helped advance governance reforms. In 2025, civil society mobilization protected key anti-corruption institutions, allowing them to operate independently. Ukraine’s specialized anti-corruption system increased the number of investigations and secured convictions, including in politically sensitive procurement and defense cases. However, further reforms are needed to protect defense and reconstruction funds from misuse,” the report says.
Regarding Russia, the organization writes that its authoritarian approach suppresses independent voices, limits civic activism, and spreads corrupt practices throughout the region, undermining neighboring democratic institutions.
