Bloomberg: Two EU countries are blocking new sanctions against Russia. And itʼs not even Hungary and Slovakia

Greece and Malta have become the main obstacles to the European Unionʼs proposal to replace price caps on Russian oil with a ban on services needed to transport the fuel.
Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.
These countries fear that such a change could affect the European shipping industry and energy prices.
Both countries also asked for clarification on proposals for sanctions on foreign ports that handle Russian oil and for increased control over ship sellers to reduce the number of ships that end up in Moscowʼs fleet.
- The European Commission presented its 20th package of sanctions against Russia on February 6. Among the proposals: a complete ban on maritime services for the export of Russian oil. Bloomberg wrote that this concerns insurance and transportation necessary for the transportation of Russian oil, regardless of the price of the product.
- The previous, 19th package of sanctions was approved by the EU in October. This package introduced new restrictions on Russiaʼs oil and gas and financial sectors and its shadow fleet.
