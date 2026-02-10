Bloomberg: Two EU countries are blocking new sanctions against Russia. And itʼs not even Hungary and Slovakia

Greece and Malta have become the main obstacles to the European Unionʼs proposal to replace price caps on Russian oil with a ban on services needed to transport the fuel.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

These countries fear that such a change could affect the European shipping industry and energy prices.

Both countries also asked for clarification on proposals for sanctions on foreign ports that handle Russian oil and for increased control over ship sellers to reduce the number of ships that end up in Moscowʼs fleet.

