Discord introduces global age verification for users

Voice, text, and video chat platform Discord has been implementing global age verification for users since March.

This is stated in the companyʼs statement.

First, all accounts will automatically go into "teen mode" by default — which means increased restrictions without age verification.

Until age is verified, the user:

will not be able to unblock sensitive 18+ content that Discord deems inappropriate without review — it will be blurred;

will not gain access to age-restricted servers and channels;

will not be able to speak on Stage channels ;

; By default, you will receive alerts about new friend requests, and messages from strangers will be redirected to a separate Inbox.

There are several ways to confirm your age:

age estimation via video selfie, which is processed directly on the device and is not transmitted anywhere outside;

sending ID via Discord partners (they are deleted after confirmation).

Discord positions the new rules as part of strengthening teen safety and compliance with international standards.

Why the world is massively introducing online age verification and restricting social media for children

In July 2025, the European Commission presented a prototype of an age verification application that would help people prove that they are of legal age without revealing unnecessary personal information.

This is not yet a full-fledged pan-European mandatory application, but this project will become part of the future EU Digital Identity Wallet, which is due to appear by the end of 2026.

This and other age verification options have begun to be introduced around the world due to concerns that children are too easily accessing 18+ content, as well as becoming vulnerable to cyberbullying, fraud, and online grooming. For the same reason, children have begun to be restricted from accessing social media.

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

A similar project, but for children under 15, was supported by France in the first reading.

The UK and Spain also want to ban social media for children under 16, and Greece is close to announcing a similar ban for children under 15. Slovenia is also preparing a bill to ban access to social media for children under 15.

