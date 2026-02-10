Armenia and the US strengthen cooperation in the nuclear industry — signed a contract for $9 billion

The US Vice President J.D. Vance and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of nuclear energy on February 9. The document was signed during Vanceʼs two-day visit to Yerevan.

Reuters writes about this.

The agreement provides for initial exports from the US of $5 billion, as well as $4 billion in long-term contracts for fuel supplies and technical maintenance.

Armenia, which depends on energy supplies from Russia and Iran, is currently considering proposals from American, Russian, Chinese, French and South Korean companies to build a new nuclear power plant to replace Armeniaʼs only nuclear power plant, the “Metsamor” nuclear power plant, which was built during the Soviet era.

The “Rosatom” project is one of the main ones, but the new agreement paves the way for the American project.