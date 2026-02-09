Russians launched ballistic missiles and nearly 150 drones into Ukraine overnight. Several regions were hit

On February 9, the Russians launched 11 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 149 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 116 drones and some of the missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Several missiles and 23 drones hit 15 locations, with debris falling in six more.

Dnipropetrovsk region

A fire broke out in a three-story building in Shakhtarsk due to an attack drone. Nine people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl. All were hospitalized, one woman is in serious condition.

Kharkiv region

Russians attacked a private sector in Bohodukhiv (Kharkiv region). A woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed. Three more people were injured. In the village of Luzhok, a 73-year-old woman and an 18-year-old girl were injured, and in the village of Zolochiv, a 17-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction due to an attack by the occupiers.

Odesa

A man was killed and two more people were injured in an attack on residential buildings in Odesa.

Kherson

In Kherson, a 51-year-old woman and man were injured at around 6:30 AM. They suffered blast injuries and contusions.

Volyn

In Novovolynsk, Russians attacked a high-voltage substation. 80 000 subscribers in the community and surrounding settlements were left without electricity.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

The occupiers damaged the railway infrastructure: the locomotive and the contact network. Trains Sumy — Kyiv and Sumy — Kharkiv may run with delays, operational changes in regional and suburban services are possible.

