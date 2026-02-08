Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov received the Directors Guild of America Award for the documentary “2000 Meters to Andriivka”

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won the Directors Guild of America award for the documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka".

This was reported on the award website.

Chernov was recognized in the category "Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking".

This is the directorʼs second nomination for the award. In 2023, he won the award in the same category for the film "20 Days in Mariupol".

“Thank you to everyone who protects my home, and to every Ukrainian director who tells these stories to the world,” Chernov wrote on Instagram.

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" covers the events of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023. The director follows a platoon whose mission is to liberate the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region. However, as they advance through the forest, the fighters realize the scale and complexity of the war.

The filmʼs world premiere took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025. Chernovʼs previous documentary, "20 Days in Mariupol", also brought Ukraine its first Oscar.

On January 27, 2026, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" was shortlisted for the British BAFTA Award in the "Documentary Films" category.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.