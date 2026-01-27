Documentary film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” made it to the BAFTA shortlist

The documentary "2000 Meters to Andriivka" directed by Mstyslav Chernov was shortlisted for the British BAFTA Award in the "Documentary" category.

This was reported on the award website.

In addition to Chernovʼs film, the shortlist included: "Apocalypses in the Tropics" by Peter Costa, "Hiding" by Laura Poitras and Marc Obenghaus, "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" by Pavlo Talankin and David Borenstein, and "The Perfect Neighbor" by Gita Ghandbhir.

This year, the awards ceremony will be held on February 22 in London, hosted by actor, writer and producer Alan Cumming. In 2024, Chernovʼs previous work, 20 Days in Mariupol, won in the Documentary category.

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" covers the events of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023. The director follows a platoon whose mission is to liberate the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk region. However, as they advance through the forest, the fighters realize the scale and complexity of the war.

The filmʼs world premiere took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025. Chernovʼs previous documentary — "20 Days in Mariupol" — also brought Ukraine its first Oscar.

BAFTA is an annual British award presented by the Academy of Film and Television Arts. It is considered one of the three major awards in the film industry and is called the "Oscars" of television.

