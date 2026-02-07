LELÉKA won the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. Results of the audience and jury voting

The final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 took place in Ukraine. The winner was LELÉKA — No. 6 on the list.

This is reported by Suspilne Eurovision.

The jury awarded 10 points to LELÉKA, nine to LAUD, eight to Jerry Heil, seven to Mr. Vel, six to Monokate. The jury awarded five points to KHAYAT, four to Valeriya Force, three to "ЩукаРиба", two to the duo Molodi, and one point to the band The Elliens.

The jury includes the winner of Eurovision 2004 Ruslana Lyzhychko, singer and representative of Ukraine at the 2013 contest Zlata Ohnevych, composer and singer Yevhen Filatov, general producer of the media holding "TAVR Media" Vitaliy Drozdov, and director and choreographer Kostyantyn Tomilchenko.

The audience gave one point to "ЩукаРиба", two points to Valeriya Force, three to Monokate, four to Molodi, five to The Elliens, six to Mr. Vel, seven to KHAYAT, eight to Jerry Heil, nine to LAUD, and ten to LELÉKA.

The final was broadcast on the YouTube channel "Eurovision Ukraine", the TV channel Suspilne Culture, the websites Susupilne Culture and "Eurovision in Ukraine", as well as on "Radio Promin". An English-language broadcast was available separately on YouTube with commentaries by Yuriy Mazur and Natalia Slipenko.

Ten participants performed in the final. The order of their appearances on stage was determined by a draw:

Valeria Force — No. 1

YOUNG — No. 2

Monokate — No. 3

The Elliens — No. 4

LAUD — No. 5

Leleka — No. 6

Mr. Vel — No. 7

Khayat — No. 8

Jerry Heil — No. 9

"ЩукаРиба" — No. 10

The winner of the National Selection and the representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2026 were determined by the results of the jury and audience voting — 50% each.

Viewers voted in the "Diia" application in the "Polls" section and via SMS.

