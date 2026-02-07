The Burshtynska TPP stopped after Russian attack

The Burshtynska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region stopped operating after a massive Russian attack on February 7.

This was reported by the mayor of Burshtyn Vasyl Andriyeshyn.

According to him, Russian troops attacked the city and the power plant from 3 am to 9 am. They used “Kaliber” missiles and strike drones for the attacks. The plant is still not operational.

"The damage is very serious. The station is now at zero. What will happen next — no one knows yet," Andrieshyn said.

He also noted that due to the attack, the city is without water supply and heating. Water is planned to be supplied within several hours, and the restoration of heat is possible only after a full assessment of the condition of the Burshtynska TPP.