The Burshtynska TPP stopped after Russian attack

The Burshtynska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Ivano-Frankivsk region stopped operating after a massive Russian attack on February 7.
This was reported by the mayor of Burshtyn Vasyl Andriyeshyn.
According to him, Russian troops attacked the city and the power plant from 3 am to 9 am. They used “Kaliber” missiles and strike drones for the attacks. The plant is still not operational.
"The damage is very serious. The station is now at zero. What will happen next — no one knows yet," Andrieshyn said.
He also noted that due to the attack, the city is without water supply and heating. Water is planned to be supplied within several hours, and the restoration of heat is possible only after a full assessment of the condition of the Burshtynska TPP.
- According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 7, Russian troops launched over 400 drones and 39 missiles of various types over Ukraine. In particular, two “Zircon” missiles, 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 16 “Kalibers”, as well as 408 attack UAVs and drones of other types flew over Ukraine today.
- Ukrainian air defense neutralized 24 Russian missiles (10 Kh-101 missiles and 14 “Kalibers”) and 382 drones. However, another 13 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in three more.
