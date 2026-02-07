Russian strike destroys “Roshen” finished goods warehouse in Yahotyn

Roshen reported the destruction of its logistics center in Yahotyn (Kyiv region) as a result of a Russian strike. The largest warehouse of finished products was almost completely destroyed.

This is stated in a statement on the “Roshen” website.

The company noted that during the attack, all employees were in shelters, so there were no casualties.

“Roshen” thanked the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who eliminated the consequences of the strike, as well as the Ukrainians for their support.

Despite the losses incurred, the company announced that it was switching to 24-hour operation and would not raise prices for its products — they would remain at the previous level.

“Roshen” also recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has paid over UAH 21.6 billion in taxes to the Ukrainian budget.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 7, Russian troops launched over 400 drones and 39 missiles of various types over Ukraine. In particular, two “Zircon” missiles, 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 16 “Kalibers”, as well as 408 attack UAVs and drones of other types flew over Ukraine today.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 24 Russian missiles (10 Kh-101 missiles and 14 “Kalibers”) and 382 drones. However, another 13 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were hit in 19 places, and debris fell in three more.

