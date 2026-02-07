The SBU drones attacked a plant in Russia that produces fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles

On the night of February 7, Ukrainian military personnel attacked a research plant in the village of Redkino (Tver region, Russia). There, the Russians manufacture fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles used to strike Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

In addition, the attacked enterprise also produces fuel additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene.

This research plant is under sanctions from the US, UK and a number of other countries. Drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center struck it last night. After that, a large-scale fire broke out there, and a column of black smoke was seen above the facility.

The company has already been attacked at least twice, most recently in the summer of 2024.

