“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched an additional train between Kharkiv and Sumy

“Ukrzaliznytsia” has launched an additional daily train No. 213/214 between Kharkiv and Sumy. It will start operating on Saturday, February 7.

The company reported this on Telegram.

They explained that the new flight should improve transport connections between regions, make trips more predictable, and provide convenient train transfers across Ukraine and abroad.

The train will depart from Kharkiv at 09:00 and arrive in Sumy at 12:17. It will depart from Sumy at 12:56 and return to Kharkiv at 16:01. The route includes stops in Lyubotyn, Bohodukhiv, Kyrykivka, and Trostyanets-Smorodyne.

The train consists of compartment and reserved seats. “Ukrzaliznytsia” clarified that odd-numbered seats are located near the window, and even-numbered seats are located near the aisle.

In Kharkiv, passengers will be able to transfer to trains to Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Uzhhorod, Vorokhta, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, as well as to international flights to Chełm and Przemyśl.

Earlier, “Ukrzaliznytsia” and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development prepared a draft of changes to the rules and tariffs for passenger transportation. They provide for dynamic prices for premium-class tickets, as well as new conditions for refunding tickets.

