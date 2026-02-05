“Ukrzaliznytsia” plans changes — dynamic prices for premium class tickets and new return conditions

“Ukrzaliznytsia” and the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development have prepared a draft of amendments to the rules and tariffs for passenger transportation. They provide for dynamic prices for premium-class tickets, as well as new conditions for refunding tickets.

This was reported by “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

Dynamic prices

The cost of a ticket for class SV (luxury) and first class Intercity cars will depend on the time of year, day of the week, date of purchase and, in the future after relevant IT improvements, on the level of occupancy of the train.

For example, the fewer days left until departure and the fewer free seats, the more expensive the ticket will be. “Ukrzaliznytsia” argues that a similar approach is used by most European railway companies, as well as air carriers.

The fare for reserved seats, compartments, and second-class Intercity trains on domestic routes will not change.

Rising prices for international trains

They plan to increase fares for travel in luxury cars on international trains. The price in these cars will increase by approximately 20% from April. These are the seats that are bought up the fastest and are in high demand. The fares in other cars on international trains will not change.

Ticket refund policy update

According to statistics, almost 70% of ticket refunds occur four days before the train departs. At the same time, a significant part of such tickets are not resold, especially in the case of late returns. This creates a situation where tickets for the train are initially impossible to buy, and then the train leaves half empty.

Therefore, “Ukrzaliznytsia” and the Ministry of Development propose to introduce a scale: the amount returned to the passenger will depend on how far in advance he cancels the trip. The earlier the ticket is returned, the more money will be returned.

The following conditions are provided:

if the ticket is returned 15-20 days before the train departure, the money is refunded in full;

10-14 days later — 90% of the ticket price is refunded;

for 5-9 days — 75% of the cost;

from 1 to 4 days — 50% of the cost;

less than 24 hours before departure — an average of 30% of the fare is refunded (this is also happening now).

Changes to refund conditions apply to all tickets in all carriages.

At the same time, the Ministry of Development has provided for the possibility that these changes will not apply to military and socially vulnerable groups of passengers, in particular people with disabilities, and will not apply to trains to front-line territories.