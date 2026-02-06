An explosion occurred at a service station in the Lviv region. 3 people were injured

On February 6, an explosion occurred at a service station in the village of Duliby (Stryi district, Lviv region).

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

According to the Lviv Regional Police, three people were injured in the explosion. They were hospitalized, and doctors are clarifying the condition and diagnoses of the victims.

As the spokeswoman for the Lviv Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine Tetyana Andreeva told Suspilne, the victims were a woman and two men. Two of them received severe burns, and another one received moderate burns.

The head of the Stryi District Department of Civil Defense and Preventive Activities Andriy Pyasetsky also reported in a comment to Suspilne that there may be a person under the rubble of the building.

The Lviv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office noted that the explosion occurred on the territory of the Stryi Motor Transport Enterprise. Law enforcement officers are establishing the causes of the incident and preparing a legal assessment.

