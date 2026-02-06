How many Russian soldiers are currently in Ukraine? What is the effectiveness of drones? The main points from Syrskyʼs speech

Over the past six months, the number of Russian military personnel in Ukraine has remained approximately at the same level: 711-712 thousand, including the operational reserve.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said this at a meeting with journalists, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to him, the Russians have fully fulfilled and even exceeded their plans for manning their troops.

"This indicates that the level of their losses exceeds the replenishment capabilities. On average, the enemy loses about 1 000-1 100 soldiers per day," the general said.

He specified that up to 40-50 Russian saboteurs remain in the city of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), writes hromadske. The Defense Forces there are searching for and neutralizing the sabotage groups, and Russian troops are constantly suffering losses.

Syrsky also said that in 2025, the Ukrainian military conducted three counteroffensive operations. Two of them were in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, and the third took place in the Dobropillia direction. According to him, the operations thwarted the Russian Federationʼs plans to seize the Donetsk region, writes Suspilne.

He also noted that drones now provide about 60% of all strikes against the Russians at the front, the remaining 40% — artillery, reports hromadske. The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that the UAV Forces are currently being expanded and improved. Since the summer of 2025 (since the creation of the UAV Forces), the share of their effectiveness in attacks and destruction of the enemy has increased from 4% to 33%.

According to him, the development of drones means that battle formations are expanding not along the front, but in depth. Thus, the active front line is about 1 200 kilometers, and the so-called kill zone, which is expanding in depth, already reaches 15–20 kilometers.

The Commander-in-Chief also commented on the mobilization process in Ukraine. According to him, TRCs provide about 90% of the mobilization of personnel, while only approximately 10% of people in the army are recruited.

