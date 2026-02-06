General Staff: Russians lost more than 700 soldiers and two air defense systems over the past day

Russia lost 720 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russian army also lost six tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 39 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defense systems, 826 operational-tactical UAVs, 162 units of automotive equipment and tanker trucks, and one unit of special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia rarely publish official figures on their war casualties. The last time Russia officially reported this was in September 2022, when it reported 5 937 deaths.

Ukraine updated its statistics on February 4, 2026: according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, 55 000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

Regarding Russiaʼs losses, Zelensky stated that as of February 4, 2025, Russia had lost almost 350 000 soldiers killed, another 50-70 000 were considered missing, and 600-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of November 2025, the BBC and the Russian media outlet Mediazona had collected the names of 152 142 Russian servicemen who died. Of these, 67% were from rural areas and towns with a population of up to 100 000. Moreover, less than half of Russia’s population lives in such settlements.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.