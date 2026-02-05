The government has allowed bookings for all employees of companies that manufacture and repair transformers

Ukrainian enterprises that produce and repair transformers for the energy industry will be able to reserve 100% of their employees.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, this will allow such companies to operate uninterruptedly and retain specialized engineers during an energy emergency.

The government also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critical — two instead of three.

"This will allow manufacturers of equipment that is critical for the rapid restoration of energy facilities to operate uninterruptedly," Svyrydenko added.

At the end of January, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that all employees of energy companies and utilities involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strikes and the emergency situation will also have reservations from military service.

