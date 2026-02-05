The government has increased payments to family members of deceased or missing servicemen

The government has increased minimum pension payments for family members of deceased and missing Ukrainian military personnel.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

From March 1, 2026, the minimum pension payment for disabled parents, spouses of such servicemen, as well as children of deceased servicemen who receive state assistance instead of a pension, will be at least UAH 12 810 per person. Currently, the minimum is UAH 7 800.

If payments are intended for two or more family members of the deceased (except for disabled parents, spouse or husband), they must be at least UAH 10 020 for each. Currently, the minimum amount is UAH 6 100.

Starting March 1, 2027, these payments will be indexed annually.

In December, the government decided that Ukrainian civilians released from captivity would receive a one-time payment of UAH 50 000.

