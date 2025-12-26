Ukrainian civilians released from captivity will receive a one-time payment of UAH 50 000

Released Ukrainian civilians held captive by Russia will be able to receive a one-time state aid of UAH 50 000.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

To receive payment, you must submit an application to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development and attach a certificate from the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners.

Civilians who returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine on their own must also provide a document from law enforcement agencies recognizing them as victims.

Civilians who have been officially found to have been illegally deprived of their liberty are already entitled to a one-time cash payment of UAH 100 000, as well as an annual payment of the same amount for each year of captivity.

In addition to monetary assistance, those released from Russian captivity receive basic support, regardless of their legal status — food, hygiene products, clothing, and footwear. They are also entitled to free legal, medical, and social assistance.

According to Svyrydenko, as of today, the state has made almost 12 000 such payments for a total of about UAH 1.2 billion. Of these, UAH 359 million are one-time benefits after dismissal, and another UAH 818.7 million are annual payments.

