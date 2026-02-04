Russians hit a market in Druzhkivka and a medical vehicle in the Kherson region — there are dead and injured

In the afternoon of February 4, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region and Kherson and the region.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians fired cluster bombs directly at the market, according to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin. As of 2:00 PM, seven people were reported dead and eight injured.

In addition, the Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the city. An industrial zone, three high-rise buildings, and three private homes were damaged.

Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

Also, since the morning of this day, the Russians have been attacking Kherson — a 38-year-old man was killed there as a result of artillery shelling, the prosecutorʼs office reported.

Later, the Russian Federation hit a medical service vehicle with a drone in the village of Oleksandrivka — a nurse was killed, the driver was injured.

