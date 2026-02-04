Bloomberg: The US has prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia

The US has prepared additional sanctions against Russia, but there are no signs of their implementation yet.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing European officials.

The last and only major sanctions were imposed by the Donald Trump administration in October 2025, targeting “Lukoil” and “Rosneft”.

Meanwhile, Europe has prepared another package of sanctions, timed to coincide with the four-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion in 2022. It is also stepping up measures against Russia’s shadow fleet, but according to European officials, they are more like “slowly puncturing tires than fighting a fire”.

Trump administration sanctions against the US

The US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on “Lukoil", “Rosneft” and their subsidiaries on October 23. The list includes more than 30 units of both companies, including oil fields, gas and oil refineries across the country.

In November, Bulgaria said it was preparing a law that would allow it to seize the Russian-owned “Lukoil Neftekhim Burgas” refinery — the largest oil refinery in the Balkans, which supplies about 80% of Bulgaria’s fuel — and then sell it to a new owner.

At the same time, “Lukoil” reported that its foreign assets were planned to be purchased by the Swiss company “Gunvor”. But “Gunvor” refused to buy “Lukoil” foreign assets after the US threatened to deny the company a license to operate and make a profit.

