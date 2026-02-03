An emergency situation in Kharkiv. Over 1000 houses are without heat in Kyiv. The main points about the consequences of the Russian attack

Due to a nighttime Russian attack on Ukrainian energy, a state of emergency was declared in Kharkiv, and over 1 000 homes in Kyiv are without heat.

This attack on the energy sector was the largest since the beginning of the year, DTEK says. The attacks hit HPPs and TPPs operating in heating mode in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. DTEK thermal power plants were seriously damaged. A DTEK facility in the Odesa region was also hit.

The Kharkiv region

The night attack damaged a HPP plant and two substations. As a result, 929 facilities in Kharkiv were left without heat, 853 of which were residential buildings. The incident was declared a local emergency.

60% of subscribers remain without electricity in the region, and 778 power points are operating there 24/7.

The Kyiv region

Five people were injured in the capital, and three more in the region. More than 1 100 homes in the Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts remain without heat.

In several districts of Kyiv, residential and non-residential premises were damaged by the attack, including the Hall of Fame of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II at the foot of the "Motherland" monument.

The Odesa region

More than 50 000 residents were left without electricity. DTEK says the damage at their facility is significant and repairs will take time.

The Dnipropetrovsk region

The Dnipro City Council is talking about the largest combined attack in recent times. 8 600 subscribers in the city were left without heat. In total, critical infrastructure facilities were affected in five locations.

The Slobozhanska, Rozdorska, and Raivska communities and the city of Synelnykove were also under attack.

On the night of February 3, the Russians struck Ukraine with 450 drones and 71 missiles, including hypersonic “Zircons”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.