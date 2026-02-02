Elina Svitolina entered the top ten tennis players in the world for the first time in five years

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina has entered the top ten tennis players in the world for the first time since 2021, according to the Womenʼs Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

All thanks to the athleteʼs semi-final appearance at the Australian Open last week. In the updated WTA rankings, Svitolina is ranked 10th, with 3,205 points.

The last time Elina Svitolina was in the top ten tennis players in the world was back in October 2021. Before that, she was continuously on the list for four years.

According to the updated WTA rankings, the first place among female tennis players remains the "neutral" Belarusian Arina Sabalenka. The second place is occupied by Iga Swiontek from Poland, and the third place is occupied by the tennis player from Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina, who won the Australian Open — 2026.

The top hundred also included Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk (23), Dayana Yastremska (43) and Oleksandra Oliynykova (91).

On January 29, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina completed her performance at this yearʼs Australian Open with a record — she lost to Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

