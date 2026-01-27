Tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time in her career

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina defeated world number three Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of this yearʼs Australian Open.

This was reported on January 27 on the Australian Open page.

The game lasted only 59 minutes and ended with a score of 6:1, 6:2 in two sets. After the loss, the American tennis player broke her racket.

At the same time, Svitolina became the second Ukrainian to reach the semifinals of the Australian Major. This happened for the first time in her career.

The best results for the Ukrainian at the Australian Open before todayʼs victory were the quarterfinals in 2018, 2019, and 2025. In total, the Ukrainian is playing in the championship in Australia for the 13th time.

Elina Svitolinaʼs next opponent for a place in the final will be the worldʼs number one, "neutral" Belarusian Arina Sabalenka.

Elina Svitolina is the only Ukrainian tennis player who continues to play in singles this year. In total, six Ukrainians participated in the tournament, but Marta Kostyuk, Dayana Yastremska, Yulia Starodubtseva, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Anhelina Kalinina failed to make it past the starting round.

