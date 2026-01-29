Tennis player Elina Svitolina lost to a “neutral” Belarusian in the semifinals of the Australian Open

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina completed her performances at this yearʼs Australian Open with a record.

This was reported on January 29 on the Australian Open page.

In the semifinals of the championship, which the Ukrainian reached for the first time in her career, she lost to Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka, who plays in a "neutral" status and is the first racket of the world.

The game lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes and ended with a score of 2:6, 3:6. This is the Ukrainianʼs first loss this year after ten consecutive victories.

Svitolina has already played against Sabalenka as the worldʼs number one in the semifinals of the Madrid tournament in 2025 — then she lost to the Belarusian in straight sets.

