Zelensky imposes sanctions against 10 people and 6 companies involved in Russiaʼs shadow fleet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on synchronization with EU sanctions against 10 people and 6 companies involved in the Russian shadow fleet.

This is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Sanctions were imposed against foreign citizens and Russian citizens involved in the operation of the Russian tanker fleet, cyberattacks against Ukraine, the European Union and NATO countries, circumvention of international restrictions, and the spread of pro-Russian propaganda.

Among the people subject to sanctions are those who, through a network of companies, ensure the transportation and export of Russian oil, as well as propagandists associated with the Kremlin. Separately, the NSDC decision mentions members of the GRU terrorist group, who carried out cyberattacks on government institutions in Ukraine and other countries.

Restrictions were also imposed on companies from Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. They are part of Russiaʼs shadow tanker fleet and own or operate vessels that transport Russian oil, including for export, in circumvention of international sanctions.

In addition, the Russian 142nd Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion was sanctioned. According to the Ukrainian side, this unit was involved in disrupting GPS signals in the Baltic countries. Such actions led to serious obstacles to navigation and created a threat during the landing of civilian aircraft.

In total, Ukraine has already synchronized 15 sanctions packages adopted by international partners over the past year. The Office of the President emphasizes that further coordination of sanctions policy with the EU and allies is key to increasing pressure on Russia.

