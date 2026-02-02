The top prize at the Grammy Awards went to a Spanish-language album for the first time. Here are the main winners of the award

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles. The top prize of the evening — the award for best album of the year — went to singer Bad Bunny with his album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos”. This is the first time a Spanish-language album has won the top prize.

The list of all winners was published on the award website, as well as the BBC.

This is only the second time an all-Spanish album has been nominated for the top prize. The first was also a Bad Bunny release in 2023 for “Un Verano Sin Ti”. That year, Harry Styles’ album “Harry’s House” won.

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish — “Wildflower”.

Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA — “luther”.

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean.

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga — “Mayhem”.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young — “Messy”.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — “Defying Gravity”.

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala — “End Of Summer”.

Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga — “Abracadabra”.

Best Electronic/Dance Album: FKA Twigs — “Eusexua”.

Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails — “As Alive As You Need Me To Be”.

Best Rock Album: Turnstile — “Never Enough”.

Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure — “Songs Of A Lost World”.

Best R&B song: Kehlani — “Folded”.

Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas — “Mutt”.

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar featuring Lefty Gunplay — “tv off”.

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar — “GNX”.

Best Original Score for a Motion Picture or Television: Ludwig Göransson — "Sinners".

