Strikes halt public transport in 15 German states

Large-scale warning strikes by public transport workers have begun in Germany, forcing passengers in many cities to seek alternative means of transportation.

This is reported by the German news agency tagesschau.

The protests were called by the Ver.di trade union, and the strikes covered 15 federal states. As of the morning of February 2, buses, trams, and subways in many cities were either not running or were operating on a significantly reduced schedule.

Some transport companies have completely stopped traffic, leaving their vehicles in the depot. At the same time, some empty flights are being operated without passengers to avoid icing of the contact networks.

The action is part of collective bargaining between the union and municipal employers. Strikes are not being held only in Lower Saxony, where around 5,000 employees are still under a labor peace obligation.

Ver.di communications officer Serat Kanyurt said the warning strike should force employers to engage more actively in negotiations. According to him, the unionʼs demands — a shorter workweek, longer rest periods, and higher bonuses — have been under discussion for about two months without any tangible progress.

At the same time, DeutscheBahn and S-Bahn trains and regional routes are running as usual, as the company is not a party to the labor dispute.

In 2024, on January 31, 1 100 flights were canceled in Germany due to strikes at 11 airports, affecting at least 200 000 passengers. The Ver.di union was demanding higher wages and overtime pay for airport staff responsible for passenger and baggage screening, DW wrote.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.