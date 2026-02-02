Russians attacked Ukraine with 171 drones and missiles. How many did air defense shoot down

On February 2, Russian forces launched a massive air attack on Ukraine. The Russians used an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, as well as 171 strike drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The missile was launched from temporarily occupied Crimea. Launches from Russian territory and temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region were also recorded.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 157 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, a ballistic missile and 12 strike drones were recorded in eight locations.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that at around midnight, the Russian army shelled the Dniprovsky district of the city, a 79-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man received mine-explosive injuries.

A massive attack by Russian drones injured four people in the region and the city in the Cherkasy region. The head of the City Military Administration Ihor Taburets said that several fires broke out.

In the Mykolaiv region, the Russians attacked the region 16 times with FPV drones and twice with “Molniya” attack drones. The head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said that the attack damaged a house, but there were no casualties.

