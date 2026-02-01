12 people killed in Russian strike near bus in the Dnipropetrovsk region (UPD)

In the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, 12 people were killed as a result of a Russian drone strike near a bus.

This was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Seven more people were injured and taken to the hospital. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters of the State Emergency Service.

Previously, the Russians attacked a coal mining enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as a bus carrying mine workers, local media reported.

(UPD at 17:38): The work bus was carrying miners from a shift at the DTEK mine, the company said. The death toll has now reached 15 people.

The consequences of Russian attacks in other cities are also known. In the Kharkiv region, three people were injured in an attack on the village of Khotymlia. A fire broke out on an area of about 400 sq m, the State Emergency Service reported.

In the Donetsk region, Russians hit Slovyansk with high explosive aircraft bomb. A 43-year-old woman, a resident of Kramatorsk, was killed. Another local resident was injured, said the head of the Slovyansk City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh.

