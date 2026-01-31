Shmyhal: Energy workers restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a large-scale system accident

Power engineers have restored power supply in all regions of Ukraine after a large-scale system failure that occurred on the morning of January 31.

This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, all regions are gradually returning to the planned electricity supply schedules, and high-voltage lines and substations are operating normally. The issue of eliminating the consequences of the accident was discussed at a meeting of the energy headquarters, where the causes of the incident were also analyzed.

Shmyhal added that two accidents on high-voltage lines occurred within a few minutes of each other this morning, causing cascading outages in seven regions. The versions of a cyberattack or external interference were not confirmed — according to preliminary estimates, the cause was icing of lines and equipment.

The most difficult situation was observed in the north, in the central regions and in the Odesa region. In Kyiv, 64 emergency crews worked to restore electricity supply, and another 220 crews were involved in restoring heat supply. The work will continue even in the dark.

On the morning of January 31, emergency power outages began in some regions of Ukraine. The metro in Kyiv stopped, water supply disappeared in many cities, and electric transport stopped.

A blackout also occurred in Moldova. The reason was a technological failure, which simultaneously disconnected the lines connecting the power systems of Romania and Moldova and the western and central parts of Ukraine.

