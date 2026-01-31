The US imposes new sanctions on Iran over brutal crackdown on protests

The US has imposed sanctions on Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and several other people.

This was reported by the US Treasury Department.

Momeni was found responsible for the brutal repression in Iran, where thousands of peaceful protesters died during protests. For the same reason, restrictions were imposed on five Iranian security officials.

Separately, sanctions were imposed on Iranian investor Babak Zanjani and two digital asset exchanges registered in the United Kingdom, which the US said laundered money for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Protests in Iran

Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 and are still ongoing — initially people took to the streets because of the collapse of the currency, rising prices, and falling incomes, and then the demands broadened: people are demanding political change, the resignation of the leadership, the release of political prisoners, and greater freedom, including rights for women.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, more than 49 000 people have been detained across the country. Human rights activists also report more than 6 500 confirmed deaths during the protests, with more than 17 000 deaths under investigation.

