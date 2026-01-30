People who did not have heating or water at home will automatically be reimbursed for utility bills

The government has decided to automatically recalculate utility bills for January for Ukrainians who did not receive them due to Russian shelling or accidents.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This applies to heat supply, water supply and household waste disposal.

Utility providers must independently recalculate services for the entire period of their absence and reflect the amounts in the payments that will be received in February. People do not need to apply for this independently.

As Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba clarified, no payment will be made for days when the house was without heat and water due to Russian shelling or accidents.

"This decision is a response to the consequences of the massive Russian shelling in January, after which 250 apartment buildings in the capital still remain without heat," Kuleba added.

