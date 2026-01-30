Zelensky: There have been no strikes on Ukraineʼs energy sector since last night, but the Russians have struck logistics seven times

Since January 30, Russia has carried out almost no strikes on Ukrainian energy. The exception is one airstrike on gas infrastructure in the Donetsk region.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address.

According to him, Ukraine adheres to a mirror position regarding refraining from attacks on the energy sector and did not attack Russian energy facilities today.

"The American side has been talking about refraining from energy strikes for a week, and tonight the countdown began. It depends on the partners, of course — on the United States — how all this will go," the president emphasized.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that Russia is refocusing on strikes on logistics.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that over the past 24 hours, the Russian Federation has struck railway facilities seven times with drones. One of the strikes fell on the “Synelnykove” station in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russians targeted a special power station car.

Electric train cars, freight cars, locomotives, tracks, power grids, administrative and industrial buildings were damaged during the derailment. There were no casualties.

Svyrydenko added that for security reasons, all trains that were supposed to depart from Zaporizhzhia today are departing from Dnipro. Passengers on evening flights are being transported by bus transfers provided by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In addition, as Zelensky stated, "usual" attacks by drones and aerial bombs on Ukraine continued throughout the day of January 30. In the Kharkiv region, the Russians used ballistic missiles to strike warehouses of the American company Philip Morris. There were strikes on Nikopol, Kherson, and border areas of the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Before that, the Kremlin said that Russia had allegedly agreed to refrain from strikes on Ukraine until February 1 at the request of the US President Donald Trump. Zelensky assured that there were no direct agreements with Russia on an energy ceasefire.

