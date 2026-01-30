Ukrainian troops attacked the “Osa” air defense system and other Russian logistical facilities in the occupied territories

Ukrainian troops attacked the “Osa” anti-aircraft missile system and a number of logistical facilities of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The “Osa” air defense system was discovered and destroyed near the settlement of Semenivka. A direct hit was recorded on it.

In addition, Ukrainian military personnel attacked a repair unit of a separate Russian special forces brigade near Tokmak, logistics depots of an artillery regiment near Okhrymivka, as well as facilities of the 76th Airborne Assault Division in the Kyrylivka area.

The losses of Russian troops are still being determined.

