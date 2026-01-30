The Russians launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 111 strike UAVs at Ukraine. How many were shot down by the air defense

On January 30, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine, using a ballistic missile and over a hundred strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At 6:00 PM on January 29, the enemy launched an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the territory of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and 111 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” and other types.

The Russians launched drones from Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Almost 70 of the drones were "Shaheds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 08:00, the Air Defense Forces had destroyed or suppressed 80 enemy drones. At the same time, ballistic missile hits and 25 strike UAVs were recorded in 15 locations, and debris from downed drones fell in two more.

Dnipropetrovsk region. A woman was killed and three more people were injured in an attack in Kryvyi Rih. A residential building caught fire in the city. In the Synelnykivsky district, residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, and a unit of the State Emergency Service were damaged due to fires. In the Pavlohrad and Nikopol areas, transport, houses, and power lines were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia. As a result of shelling, a private residential building caught fire, the fire with an area of 100 sq.m. has already been extinguished. The blast wave also damaged two neighboring residential buildings.

Kharkiv region. Russians attacked an administrative building, causing a fire. The roof of a two-story building also caught fire as a result of the explosions.

