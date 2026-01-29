SBU exposes military man who was preparing Russian attack on “Sea Baby” and “Magura” naval drones

In the Odesa region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is suspected of preparing an attack on Ukrainian naval drones at the request of Russian special services.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The suspect is a serviceman of the special-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle brigade of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The investigation found that he cooperated with the Russians and was supposed to provide them with the geolocation of military bases operating naval drones, the coordinates of the storage of unmanned boats, and their movement routes.

The main targets of the Russians were the SBU and GUR naval drones codenamed “Sea Baby” and “Magura”.

According to the investigation, the detainee came to the attention of Russian special services through his acquaintances, to whom he told about the details of the work. One of these acquaintances was used by the Russian special services as a "contact" to obtain classified information.

Law enforcement officers detained a man while he was preparing coordinates for a Russian missile attack. SBU also took measures to secure Defense Forces locations in the zone of enemy reconnaissance activity.

During the searches, the detaineeʼs smartphone, on which he stored secret information and through which he contacted his "acquaintance", was seized.

The military officer was charged with unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law. He is in custody.

Law enforcement officers are also considering the issue of possible additional qualification of his criminal actions.

