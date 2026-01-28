Investigation: China supplies Russia with equipment for the production of the “Oreshnik” nuclear missile

China is transferring to Russia special tools and electronic components that Moscow uses to produce the “Oreshnik” hypersonic nuclear-capable missile and other weapons.

This is stated in an investigation by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Journalists found out that Russia uses specialized industrial machines from China that operate according to a computer program to manufacture warheads and other elements of the missile.

In particular, it is a carousel lathe that allows for high-precision metal processing. Ukrainian intelligence has identified such a machine at the Votkinsk plant in the Russian Federation, where the “Oreshnik”, “Iskander-M”, and “Topol-M” missiles are manufactured.

In addition to machine tools, China supplies Russia with electronic components that Moscow cannot produce on its own or is unable to produce in the required quantities. In particular, China has supplied Russia with at least $4.9 billion worth of microchips and memory modules. These components are used in precision weapons and fighter jets.

The supplies also include $130 million worth of ball bearings, which are critical for aviation and missile technology, $97 million worth of crystals for radars and electronic warfare systems, and $42 million worth of optical sights.

All of these goods are included in the list of 50 high-priority items, the export of which to Russia has been banned by 39 countries, including the US and the UK. China has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

Chinese supplies allow Russia to circumvent sanctions restrictions, increase weapons production, and maintain its defense capabilities, including the hypersonic missile program, which Ukraine and the West consider a serious threat to European security.

According to the investigation, the total value of Chinese technology and advanced equipment transferred to Russia is more than $10 billion. Some of this equipment is subject to sanctions by the UK, US, EU and Japan.

In early January, Russian forces fired an “Oreshnik” missile at Lviv, which is located 65 km from the Polish border. The missile can reach speeds of over 12 000 kmph and cover a distance of up to 5 500 km. The “Oreshnik” can also carry up to six warheads that separate in flight and hit different targets.

