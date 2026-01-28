Ukrainian military attacked a UAV warehouse, a drone control point, and an oil depot in the Russian Federation

Over the past day and on the night of January 28, the Ukrainian military launched a series of strikes on military and logistical facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military attacked a concentration of manpower and a UAV control point in the area of Velyki Novosilky, as well as places where the occupiers gathered in the areas of Shakhove and Hryhorivka.

In addition, the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia was hit. Petroleum products caught fire there.

The Ukrainian army also attacked a Russian ammunition depot in the area of Nyzhnia Duvanka in the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, a military concentration in the area of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region, and a battalion command post in the area of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In addition, Ukrainian troops targeted a concentration of manpower in Kolotylivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also clarified the results of the damage to the “Tamannaftogaz” oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation — a fire broke out there on an area of about 6 200 m² and three tanks with a total area of 10 000 m³ were damaged.

On the night of January 22, Ukrainian troops attacked the “Tamannaftogas” oil terminal, Russian air defenses, and other facilities. The oil terminal is located in the village of Volna, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, and is involved in the provision of supplies to the Russian army.

