Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 146 drones. What is known about the consequences

On January 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and 146 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” attack drones and other types of drones. Almost 90 of them were Shahed drones.

Air defense shot down or suppressed 103 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 36 strike UAVs were recorded in 22 locations.

In particular, Kyiv was hit. According to the State Emergency Service, in the Holosiivsky district of the city, a 17-story residential building was hit in the end, causing minor damage to the roof and walls of the technical floor, and damage to the windows of the upper floors.

Two people were killed and four others were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of Russian shelling, the service reported.

In the Bilohorodka community of the Bucha area, a fire broke out in an apartment in a seven-story residential building as a result of the attack. Among the victims were a woman and two children (born in 2016 and 2021) who suffered an acute stress reaction, as well as a man who was poisoned by combustion products.

The bodies of the two deceased were discovered during the firefighting operation.

In Zaporizhzhia, more than six high-rise buildings and more than 20 cars were damaged as a result of shelling.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, four people were injured in the attack. Medics provided necessary assistance to a 38-year-old man and women aged 88, 65, and 55.

